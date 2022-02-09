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Are you ACCIDENTALLY funding Planned Parenthood? | Flyover Conservatives
Flyover Conservatives
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81 views • February 09, 2022
Col1972 is a fashion brand based around one vital concept for the age of the patriot… Defunding the swamp and funding America First. Carla D’Addesi and family have focused on making a quality competition to some of the leading fashion brands while making one major twist… instead of funding planned parenthood they fund pro life organizations!

Link to Go Shopping with Col1972: https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
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Col1972 Blog Post on which major fashion brands are funding planned parenthood
https://bit.ly/closet2021

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Keywords
childrenplanned parenthoodbusinessconservativesabortionprochoiceabortionsmotherchildpro-lifefetusbig businessroe v waderoe vs wadebabymomfashionabortculture of lifeflyovercarlaflyover conservativesdavid and stacy whitedcol1972carla dadessi
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