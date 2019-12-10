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DOJ releases inspector general's findings on FBI surveillance
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4 views • December 10, 2019
The 476-page report finds no evidence of political bias or intentional misconduct, but finds 17 'significant errors or omissions' in FISA applications; David Spunt reports from the Justice Department. #FoxNews
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