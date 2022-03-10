© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Custody Of Your Own Assets Is The Next Battle Ground
Follow
0
Share
Report
91 views • March 10, 2022
From Mark Moss
🔥 JOIN ME LIVE - with 15 other Experts to Build, Grow and Protect Your Wealth and Join The Revolution…https://go.1markmoss.com/mdl-2022 🔥
The importance of taking self-sovereignty over our money has never been more important than it is today in 2022.
Recent events of bank runs and confiscations in Canada, Russia, and Ukraine have only highlighted the ever-growing importance of self custody of your money.
In this video I break down:
🔥 What’s happening with the economic sanctions surrounding the war
🔥 How this war impacts custody over your money
🔥 The importance of decentralization in fighting oppression
And most importantly, how you can protect yourself and make it impossible for anyone to take your wealth.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/1N_s-nUANyA
🔥 JOIN ME LIVE - with 15 other Experts to Build, Grow and Protect Your Wealth and Join The Revolution…https://go.1markmoss.com/mdl-2022 🔥
The importance of taking self-sovereignty over our money has never been more important than it is today in 2022.
Recent events of bank runs and confiscations in Canada, Russia, and Ukraine have only highlighted the ever-growing importance of self custody of your money.
In this video I break down:
🔥 What’s happening with the economic sanctions surrounding the war
🔥 How this war impacts custody over your money
🔥 The importance of decentralization in fighting oppression
And most importantly, how you can protect yourself and make it impossible for anyone to take your wealth.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/1N_s-nUANyA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.