Nearly Went off as Planned?
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
178 followers
0
95 views • 9 months ago

July 17, 2024 - Four days after the failed attempt on President Trump’s life, we have questions. Lots of questions. The photos, videos, and testimonials of eyewitnesses do not support the official narrative that this 20 year-old with no explosives or special forces experience was able to build a bomb, sneak a rifle and giant ladder past Secret Service, gain access to a rooftop across from the president and fire several rounds. And he completely acted alone. Let's look at the official narrative versus the facts from the ground.


To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com


Lori’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe for free to receive new posts. Or consider supporting my work with an $8 per month paid subscription.

newsassassination attemptrepublican politics
