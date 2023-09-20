Create New Account
Enormous group of predominantly single adult men waiting to be processed by Border Patrol.
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago

Enormous group of predominantly single adult men waiting to be processed by Border Patrol.@BillMelugin_


Enormous group of predominantly single adult men now waiting to be processed by Border Patrol. More are still crossing right now. Never ending line coming in. No fear of consequences for crossing illegally. They expect to be released into the US after processing.


human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

