THE OMNIBUS MONSTER BILL NO ONE HAS READ | Redacted with Clayton Morris

Wait! They're admitting the CRAZY TRUTH in this new spending bill | Redacted with Clayton Morris

What is in the 4,000-page spending bill that Congress is set to vote on? Who knows because no one has read it! We've tried though and point out some crazy additions such as money for a new Ukraine Park in Washington, gender programs in Pakistan and, you guessed it, money for Ukraine.

✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc



