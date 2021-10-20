The Great Neo Feudalism Reset

Everywhere you turn signs of neo feudalism fueled by the Great Reset are rising up. Whether its Hungarian Billionaire George Soros meddling in local elections in Austin, Texas.The World Economic Forum states their goals and ultimately the goals of the Democratic Party on their own website. Predicting the collapse of the west. The end to all private ownership of everything. An end to meat production. A global carbon tax. And the death of the United States as a global power. It is a soft creeping submission we are all experiencing. As we kneel to the New World Order Great Reset system of Neo Feudalism whether we know it or not. The solution is simple. Stop complying.Or California Governor Gavin Newsom's insane ban on gas powered lawnmowers, chainsaws, and leafblowers to appease the architects of the coming Climate Change totalitarianism. Or the enforcement of that coming totalitarianism fueled by the rise of machines. As the Special Purpose Unmanned Rifle, or SPUR, is basically a robot dog armed with a rifle on its back . Meanwhile the military behind the terminator dogs is purging thousands of soldiers who refuse the NWO inoculation of the Covid vaccine.While all active-duty Navy personnel must be vaccinated by Nov. 28 or face separation. Service members in the Ready Reserve Navy will need to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 28. For members in the reserve, the deadline to receive the second shot is Dec. 14. Those who are separated for refusing the vaccine will be discharged with no lower than a general discharge under honorable conditions, according to the Navy release.And as the gender war rages on against our children in what's left of toy stores in America. While Christmas remains uncertain due to Resident Biden's Supply Chain Fiasco. More and more non essential small business, the backbone of the U.S. economy continue to be decimated by BIden's dictatorial mandates and in action.