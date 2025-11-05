Leaked video that ignited one of the most serious crises in Israel’s recent history by revealing disturbing military abuses through a significant whistleblower - raped man was identified as a civilian

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Look into a leaked video that ignited one of the most serious crises in Israel’s recent history by revealing disturbing military abuses through a significant whistleblower.
News of an Israeli military lawyer admitting to leaking footage of regime soldiers gang-raping a Palestinian abductee sparks outrage, but the crime itself is quietly buried.
I read couple days ago, that the raped and tortured man was identified as a civilian, but didn't copy the info to paste later. Cynthia