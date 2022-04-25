Media Machine Desperate To Keep Control

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media malfeasance



Logansrun

a day ago

DJT handed the CDC all the power it's wielding, just like he handed Pfizer (signed legislation) all medical control over the USA.



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hi4nhi

a day ago

that PC bot on the left that used to be young and now is old and never was of any importance in between .. willy.. is THE RESULT OF DECADES UPON DECADES OF ABUSE.. NSINX .. BRITNEY SPEARS.. MENTAL ABUSE OF THE DEEP STATE EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM TO THE CORE OF THE HUMAN PSYCH.. HE IS THE WHITE EXAMPLE OF THAT AND TO THE T!



the fall of the human species presented in one single photo !



an angry impotent younger neocon boomer with back pain that was never happy about anything in his life... married into the disgusting socio-fascist brzezinski name.. with the idiot psychotic pill head gen x daughter who amounted to nothing but had to carry that nazi totalitarian piece of feces name of that disgusting deep state father of hers.. all controlling that no one robot looking gen x willy.. that probably still act as if he has zero independence to do a damn thing.. on a cable fake news network that is a dying breed and gone with the wind moment boomers are out.. actually before.. it already has no significance with the new generations of iphoned zombies since they completely dropped tv and not aware of that device



MONANTO HEADS!

and welcome home..



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temauiojahNZ

2 days ago

Comrade Ardern visiting Singapore and Japan 👽



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GOPatriot

2 days ago

I was planning on buying some of the gold Alex is selling but I'm concerned about the source. Pure gold like that comes from mints operated by governments (US Mint) or very large banks (Credit Suisse), who I inherently don't trust. Alex, can you provide details on the source of the gold and its purity?



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wppcproductions

2 days ago

Radiodiscussions forum is the place where the MSM hangs out...Use your favorite search engine to find Radiodiscussions forum.



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Flash001USA

2 days ago

04/23/2022 Message To Infowars: The information here is critical but in a real world sense it's of no use if people's hands are tied through mass censorship. it's one thing for everyone to be aware of this information but another thing when everyone is isolated from each other besides family and friends. Without the ability for like minded people to be able to communicate large scale they can't take action and form chapters or groups and they are defeated before they even get started and the controllers know this too. Infowars This topic is critical. You should reach out to any computer code writers who listen to the show and encourage them to build an online email phone book that can be placed onto any platform then make it open source so that thousands of people could upload it to any platform for others to join! This would guarantee that a system like this could not be easily defeated! They would be overwhelmed trying stop people from mass communicating! A communication system like I'm describing here would be a MAJOR game changer that could also be used to organize town hall meetings and rallies without being silenced by these major tech platforms! As a whole, we're totally ISOLATED and we cannot effectively organize in the needed numbers to make our grievances heard. If we could organize in large numbers then we can make a real change happen. This corruption would end in just days if people could just unite without being censored. Am I wrong or did over 80,000,000 of us vote for real change in 2020? As to the FED's infiltrating they will do this anyway so those communicating would have to protect themselves by making it clear that no unlawful or illegal activity or talk would be tolerated. In other words, those participating will have to do it with caution and safety guidelines could be included on the online email list site homepage. Is this topic taboo? if so why? BLM and Antifa are networked! The honest people need a network too! Thanks, Flash001USA



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FL0J0

2 days ago

Kristi is very hard to take your eyes off of. What a stunner.



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fourwhiteelephants

2 days ago

Smart and pretty, deadly combo. Fatality. Glad she's on our side.



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Sevensisyers7

2 days ago

THE MSM ARE CRIMINALS IN COHOOTS WITH DC CRIMINALS. THEY SHOULD ALL GO TO PRISON



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…bringing you what’s ignored, sensationalized, unbalanced, misleading or just plain FALSE. Here’s your Media Malfeasance for the third week of APRIL.