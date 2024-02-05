Create New Account
The 'Border' Bill Is A Pile Of Sh!t
Son of the Republic
Published 21 hours ago

Border Betrayal

* Think outcomes.

* This is a Ukraine bill disguised as a border bill — and a disaster.

* Careers should end over this bill.

* DJT nails it.

* DJT nails it again.


READ: if you’re a glutton for punishment

Bipartisan Border Bill: Worse Than Skeptics Predicted

Under The Senate’s Atrocious Border Bill, Everybody Gets Asylum

Senate ‘Border Bill’ Has Massive Handouts For Ukraine & Israel, Little For Border Security, Authorizes More Migration


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 5 February 2024

https://rumble.com/v4biq3e-why-the-border-bill-is-absolute-trash-ep.-2180-02052024.html

Keywords
treasonborder crisisdan bonginomoney launderingglobalismimmigration crisisukrainemass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisisinfiltrationleftismbroken bordersubversionradicalismopen borderkhazariamigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationconsent of the governedgreat replacementreplacement theorydemographic destinyborder betrayal

