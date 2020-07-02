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Prof. Bhakdi'den Kovid-19 ile ilgili Başbakan Dr. Angela Merkel'e Açık Mektup | TÜRKÇE Altyazılı
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16 views • July 02, 2020
Almanya'nın Mainz kentinde yaşayan, Tıbbi Mikrobiyoloji uzmanı Emeritus Profesör Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Almanya Başbakanı Dr. Angela Merkel'e bir Açık Mektup yazdı ve Kovid-19'a verilen tepkinin acilen yeniden değerlendirilmesi çağrısında bulunarak 5 yaşamsal soru sordu.
Orjinal Mektubun Dökümü
https://www.coronagercegi.com/post/bhakdi-acikmektup
Kaynak:
Bilişim Meraklısı insanlık 2.0 YouTube Kanalı
Koronavirüs hastalığı (COVID-19) KRİZİ Prof Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, Almanca, Türkçe alt yazılı
https://youtu.be/oNcpgM2PA8E
Orjinal Mektubun Dökümü
https://www.coronagercegi.com/post/bhakdi-acikmektup
Kaynak:
Bilişim Meraklısı insanlık 2.0 YouTube Kanalı
Koronavirüs hastalığı (COVID-19) KRİZİ Prof Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, Almanca, Türkçe alt yazılı
https://youtu.be/oNcpgM2PA8E
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