© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl. Cywilizacja w przyspieszeniu - wywiad z Konradem Stachnio.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2501 views • October 27, 2020
W niniejszej audycji rozmawiamy z Konradem Stachnio, autorem książki „Civilization in Overdrive. Conversations at the edge of the Human Future”, na temat przyszłości, zmianach politycznych, etycznych, religijnych, technologicznych i szeregu innych kluczowych dla życia na naszej planecie kwestii. Zapraszamy do zapoznania się z tą interesującą audycją.
Link do książki: https://www.claritypress.com/product/civilization-in-overdrive-conversations-at-the-edge-of-the-human-future/
Link do książki: https://www.claritypress.com/product/civilization-in-overdrive-conversations-at-the-edge-of-the-human-future/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.