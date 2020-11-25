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60) ICNIRP Chair doesn't know why guidelines are accepted
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78 views • November 25, 2020
ICNIRP Chair doesn't know why guidelines are accepted | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 20/10/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92rHT48F5u4
The recent interview with ICNIRP's chair now has Dutch and English subs. Viewing is highly recommended, for it shows the clay feet of the Wizard of Oz and the depth of the mind job
"Why do all and sundry take ICNIRP's position on EMF as a golden standard?" ---- "ehh, I don't know, they choose to do so"
Originally published by RT Dutch as 7 - 5G vragen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyyayJL2xak
The Achilles heel of the Telecom industry
Is 5G safe and tested? Take a look at this interview with Eric van Rongen, Chairman of the commission on non-ionising radiation protection (icnirp), which is a little club in Germany whose so-called safety guidelines on electromagnetic radiation are mysteriously adopted by UN bodies the International Telecommunication Union and the World Health Organization and are therefore cited by governments, politicians, telecom companies, NGOs, advisory councils and the media. In this interview, when va Rongen is asked "Why do all and sundry take icnirp's position on EMF as a gold standard?", he replies "Er, I don't know. They choose to do so".
The guidelines have no legal force and are set at such astronomically high levels that they could never be exceeded (see article: How ICNIRP, AGNIR, PHE and a 30 year old political decision created and then covered up a global public health scandal (https://communityoperatingsystem.wordpress.com/2019/09/12/how-icnirp-agnir-phe-and-a-30-year-old-political-decision-created-and-then-covered-up-a-global-public-health-scandal/)
The guidelines deal only with thermal or heating effects and deny the existence of biological effects by dismissing all the science proving those devastating effects. Strange, then, that the US military compiled compendia of thousands of studies on the biological effects in order to develop microwave weapons. Strange, too, that the World Health Organization organized a symposium in 1973 entitled "The Biologic Effects and Health Hazards of Electromagnetic Radiation" in 1973 and then forgot all about it (https://www.emfoff.com/symposium/). The EMF Portal of the University of Aachen (https://www.emf-portal.org/en) contains over 28,000 studies on the biological effects of electromagnetic radiation. But probably, like the media, icnirp does not find these “real”, “proven”, “valid”, “solid”, “convincing”, ”conclusive”, or “established”.
ICNIRP is, in fact, an NGO under German law with no international legal status. It appoints its own members, none of whom is a medical doctor, operates with zero transparency and is accountable to no one. It disclaims all responsibility on its website for any of its information (https://www.icnirp.org/en/legal-notice.html), including its own guidelines, which are based on cherry-picked science that predates the advent of mobile phones. ICNIRP has been accused of corruption by countless people over many years, most recently by (1) Investigate Europe: The 5G Mass Experiment (https://www.investigate-europe.eu/en/2019/the-5g-mass-experiment/) and The ICNIRP Cartel: Who’s Who in the EMF Research World (https://www.kumu.io/Investigate-Europe/das-experten-netzwerk (2) Dariusz Leszczynski, PhD: Is ICNIRP Reliable Enough to Dictate Meaning of Science to the Governmental Risk Regulators? (https://betweenrockandhardplace.wordpress.com/type/gallery/ (3) Joel M. Moskowitz, PhD: The ICNIRP Cartel and the 5G Mass Experiment (www.cqlpe.ca/pdf/5G-mass-experiment-ICNIRP-cartel-Investigate-Europe.pdf and (4) Professor Emeritus Martin Pall, Response to 2018 ICNIRP Draft Guidelines and Appendices on Limiting Exposure to Time-Varying Electric, Magnetic and Electromagnetic Fields (100 kHz to 300 GHz (https://www.5gexposed.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/FINAL-Martin-L-Pall-Response-to-2018-Draft-Guidelines-8.10.18.pdf) and Eight Repeatedly Documented Findings Each Show that EMF Safety Guidelines Do Not Predict Biological Effects and Are Therefore Fraudulent (https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/SafetyGuidelineFraud2.pdf).
The recent interview with ICNIRP's chair now has Dutch and English subs. Viewing is highly recommended, for it shows the clay feet of the Wizard of Oz and the depth of the mind job
"Why do all and sundry take ICNIRP's position on EMF as a golden standard?" ---- "ehh, I don't know, they choose to do so"
Originally published by RT Dutch as 7 - 5G vragen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyyayJL2xak
The Achilles heel of the Telecom industry
Is 5G safe and tested? Take a look at this interview with Eric van Rongen, Chairman of the commission on non-ionising radiation protection (icnirp), which is a little club in Germany whose so-called safety guidelines on electromagnetic radiation are mysteriously adopted by UN bodies the International Telecommunication Union and the World Health Organization and are therefore cited by governments, politicians, telecom companies, NGOs, advisory councils and the media. In this interview, when va Rongen is asked "Why do all and sundry take icnirp's position on EMF as a gold standard?", he replies "Er, I don't know. They choose to do so".
The guidelines have no legal force and are set at such astronomically high levels that they could never be exceeded (see article: How ICNIRP, AGNIR, PHE and a 30 year old political decision created and then covered up a global public health scandal (https://communityoperatingsystem.wordpress.com/2019/09/12/how-icnirp-agnir-phe-and-a-30-year-old-political-decision-created-and-then-covered-up-a-global-public-health-scandal/)
The guidelines deal only with thermal or heating effects and deny the existence of biological effects by dismissing all the science proving those devastating effects. Strange, then, that the US military compiled compendia of thousands of studies on the biological effects in order to develop microwave weapons. Strange, too, that the World Health Organization organized a symposium in 1973 entitled "The Biologic Effects and Health Hazards of Electromagnetic Radiation" in 1973 and then forgot all about it (https://www.emfoff.com/symposium/). The EMF Portal of the University of Aachen (https://www.emf-portal.org/en) contains over 28,000 studies on the biological effects of electromagnetic radiation. But probably, like the media, icnirp does not find these “real”, “proven”, “valid”, “solid”, “convincing”, ”conclusive”, or “established”.
ICNIRP is, in fact, an NGO under German law with no international legal status. It appoints its own members, none of whom is a medical doctor, operates with zero transparency and is accountable to no one. It disclaims all responsibility on its website for any of its information (https://www.icnirp.org/en/legal-notice.html), including its own guidelines, which are based on cherry-picked science that predates the advent of mobile phones. ICNIRP has been accused of corruption by countless people over many years, most recently by (1) Investigate Europe: The 5G Mass Experiment (https://www.investigate-europe.eu/en/2019/the-5g-mass-experiment/) and The ICNIRP Cartel: Who’s Who in the EMF Research World (https://www.kumu.io/Investigate-Europe/das-experten-netzwerk (2) Dariusz Leszczynski, PhD: Is ICNIRP Reliable Enough to Dictate Meaning of Science to the Governmental Risk Regulators? (https://betweenrockandhardplace.wordpress.com/type/gallery/ (3) Joel M. Moskowitz, PhD: The ICNIRP Cartel and the 5G Mass Experiment (www.cqlpe.ca/pdf/5G-mass-experiment-ICNIRP-cartel-Investigate-Europe.pdf and (4) Professor Emeritus Martin Pall, Response to 2018 ICNIRP Draft Guidelines and Appendices on Limiting Exposure to Time-Varying Electric, Magnetic and Electromagnetic Fields (100 kHz to 300 GHz (https://www.5gexposed.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/FINAL-Martin-L-Pall-Response-to-2018-Draft-Guidelines-8.10.18.pdf) and Eight Repeatedly Documented Findings Each Show that EMF Safety Guidelines Do Not Predict Biological Effects and Are Therefore Fraudulent (https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/SafetyGuidelineFraud2.pdf).
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