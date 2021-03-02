The U.S. Is Already a Socialist Economy - Fed Reserve Pres. Admits COVID Shutdowns Were Planned and Organized

James Bullard - President of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank admits the COVID shutdowns were planned and organized to "meet health objectives." So, what's this stuff about "free market capitalism"? Since when is a "free market" economy "planned and organized" Isn't that a hallmark of a socialist aka Communist economy?



Wake up, folks. Our economy is already set up as socialist despite the media pundits and leftist activists claim otherwise. As James Bullard, Pres of the St. Louis Fed confirms:



The key idea is this is a planned, organized partial shutdown of the U.S. economy during Q2 [the second quarter] so I think it is inappropriate to call it a recession. You're planning to do this and you're trying to do this in order to meet health objectives. It's a massive investment in public health...that requires us to engineer much less production and household income than what we would normally have.



Socialism is not coming. It is already here. Collapse is just a matter of time and as in all socialist economies - inevitable!