Corrupting God's Creation!

PART 2 WITH BILLY CRONE:

There are experiments going on in laboratories around the world that would shock the average person. What happened in the Days of Noah with the hybridization of both the human race and the animal kingdom is happening once more. Hollywood is all in. Captain America, Thor, Ironman, Wolverine, X-Men, Spiderman and the Zombie craze are not just figments of some screenwriters overactive imagination or the stuff of science fiction. One has to be deaf, dumb and blind to believe that. These experiments are designed to create a super race of beings, Super Soldiers, NOT made in the image of God. How long will God allow these monstrous acts of rebellion to continue? Billy Crone has produced a 32-hour documentary that takes us all over the world to examine the evidence. Meet the experts, from think tanks to top-level scientists and military personnel who know all about CRISPR, Gene Sprays, Color Changing Sprays, and the creation of unbelievable, insane superpowers! Learn about a geneticist who was asked one simple question. How much gene editing does it to take a human being and turn him into a different species? Her answer? A simple 1% change in God’s genetic code can turn a man into a gorilla. And it’s happening RIGHT NOW! Scientists are playing with fire … God’s Creation is under attack by Satan … AGAIN! Genesis 6 has returned! Join Gary and Billy for one of the most frightening interviews ever!