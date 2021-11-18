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GOP lawmakers shine light on Biden's vaccine mandate
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130 views • November 18, 2021
Even as OSHA's implementation of the Biden vaccine mandate has been blocked by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, conservative lawmakers and others gathered near Capitol Hill to shine a light on a mandate that many businesses feel pressured to implement. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.
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