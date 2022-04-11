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CrossTalk Bullhorns Home Edition - Ukraine - Corruption, Lies and Liars, Media Misinformation War Games - RT English 041122
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90 views • April 11, 2022
Lies and liars. NBC reports U.S. intelligence agencies have been deliberately laundering phony stories about the war in Ukraine through the media. Those of us who have watched the conflict carefully suspected this all along. When you are losing an argument or a war, the first line of defense is to lie.
CrossTalking with Joti Brar and George Szamuely.
CrossTalking with Joti Brar and George Szamuely.
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