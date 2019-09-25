BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DEMS SCRAMBLE: Pelosi Announces Impeachment Enquiry Despite Trump Releasing Transcript - 1635-6P
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2033 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
288 views • September 25, 2019
Pelosi To Announce Formal Impeachment Enquiry Despite Trump Release Of Ukraine Transcript

Democrats are scrambling as it seems President Trump's decision to release the transcript has spoiled their narrative. Chuck Schumer appears to have let slip what Democrats' next play will be as he demanded that the Whistleblower's complaint still be released (which inevitably is a partisan document), claiming that the Trump call transcript "is insufficient." That would appear to be an entirely defenseless position to take (as the source did not actually hear the complaint or read the transcript), but they have to keep the suspicion alive. Additionally, Rep. Adam Schiff says the whistleblower wants to speak to his House Intel committee, and testimony may happen this week.

E-Militia Article: DEMS SCRAMBLE: Pelosi Announces Impeachment Enquiry Despite Trump Releasing Transcript http://ow.ly/kBUq30pBkWb

GUEST: Michelle Minton is a Senior Fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute in Washington, DC, who has regularly appeared on Fox News, C-SPAN, and other mainstream media outlets. And she is publicly claiming that the FDA is essentially lying to the American people about vaping. Under the direction of Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, FDA officials have been blasting the airwaves and social media with alarming allegations that teen vaping in America has reached “epidemic” proportions. The onslaught of negative news has been relentless, and the general public is taking notice. Survey after survey continue to show that the majority of Americans mistakenly believe that vaping is just as deadly as smoking even though e-cigs are 100 percent tobacco-free.
https://cei.org/expert/michelle-minton



🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW! We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we exist because of the support of our listeners: https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli or subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
Support our show by supporting our sponsors❗GORILLA MIND: Maximize Brain Focus, Concentration & Energy: http://petelive.tv/gorilla



Show notes & headline links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/
Keywords
santilli
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Urges Congress to Pass Bill Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Trump Urges Congress to Pass Bill Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Douglas Harrington
Trump Announces Arrival of 1 Million Barrels of Venezuelan Oil in Texas

Trump Announces Arrival of 1 Million Barrels of Venezuelan Oil in Texas

Garrison Vance
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set Election Day Records, GasBuddy Says

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set Election Day Records, GasBuddy Says

Sterling Ashworth
Exit Polls: AI Data Centers Factored Heavily in Midterm Vote

Exit Polls: AI Data Centers Factored Heavily in Midterm Vote

Iva Greene
Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Garrison Vance
Gavin Newsom removes 548 killers from death row, taunting victims and their families

Gavin Newsom removes 548 killers from death row, taunting victims and their families

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy