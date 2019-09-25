DEMS SCRAMBLE: Pelosi Announces Impeachment Enquiry Despite Trump Releasing Transcript - 1635-6P

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Democrats are scrambling as it seems President Trump's decision to release the transcript has spoiled their narrative. Chuck Schumer appears to have let slip what Democrats' next play will be as he demanded that the Whistleblower's complaint still be released (which inevitably is a partisan document), claiming that the Trump call transcript "is insufficient." That would appear to be an entirely defenseless position to take (as the source did not actually hear the complaint or read the transcript), but they have to keep the suspicion alive. Additionally, Rep. Adam Schiff says the whistleblower wants to speak to his House Intel committee, and testimony may happen this week.
E-Militia Article: DEMS SCRAMBLE: Pelosi Announces Impeachment Enquiry Despite Trump Releasing Transcript http://ow.ly/kBUq30pBkWb
GUEST: Michelle Minton is a Senior Fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute in Washington, DC, who has regularly appeared on Fox News, C-SPAN, and other mainstream media outlets. And she is publicly claiming that the FDA is essentially lying to the American people about vaping. Under the direction of Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, FDA officials have been blasting the airwaves and social media with alarming allegations that teen vaping in America has reached “epidemic” proportions. The onslaught of negative news has been relentless, and the general public is taking notice. Survey after survey continue to show that the majority of Americans mistakenly believe that vaping is just as deadly as smoking even though e-cigs are 100 percent tobacco-free.
https://cei.org/expert/michelle-minton
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