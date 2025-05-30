Dead Zone (1986, Famicom Disk System) [English fan translation]

Dead Zone is an adventure game developed and published by Sunsoft. It was only released in Japan.



The game was only released in Japanese language. This video shows an English fan translation.



Some time in the distant future Earth has become overpopulated so it was decided that space colonies had to be build. Kirk, a worker for the Earth federation's space development office, heads out to work on building some new space colonies, leaving behind his girlfriend Mary. After a some time, Kirk, and his robot Carry head back home so they can meet up with Mary. However, Kirk is struck by a ray on the way, knocking him unconscious. He awakes in some kind of garbage dump. he is in some underground facility. Now Kirk must find a way out and then find Mary.



The game is played from first-person view. You have a list of verbs to choose from for commands. In each room, you can look in four directions and upwards, which will turn your character, and you will see different things.

