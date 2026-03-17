Israeli UAV Hermes 900 strikes & Micholit missile at meeting of members of the IRGC's paramilitary militia 'Basij' on Pirouzi Street in the east of Tehran - today, March 17th

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The reconnaissance-strike UAV Hermes 900 strikes with an Micholit air-to-ground missile at a gathering of members of the IRGC's paramilitary militia "Basij" on Pirouzi Street in the east of Tehran.
At this moment, a passenger bus is passing by.
There is a another clip of images of this missile strike on the next video #2. Cynthia
Link or go to my channel: https://www.brighteon.com/a22fd6c6-3473-4301-af83-8442ac90e844
Update:
Iran officially acknowledges that Major General Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Iranian "Basij" forces, was killed in an airstrike.