Israeli UAV Hermes 900 strikes & Micholit missile at meeting of members of the IRGC's paramilitary militia 'Basij' on Pirouzi Street in the east of Tehran - today, March 17th

The reconnaissance-strike UAV Hermes 900 strikes with an Micholit air-to-ground missile at a gathering of members of the IRGC's paramilitary militia "Basij" on Pirouzi Street in the east of Tehran.

At this moment, a passenger bus is passing by.

There is a another clip of images of this missile strike on the next video #2. Cynthia

Link or go to my channel: https://www.brighteon.com/a22fd6c6-3473-4301-af83-8442ac90e844



Update:

Iran officially acknowledges that Major General Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Iranian "Basij" forces, was killed in an airstrike.