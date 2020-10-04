The Global Awakening

This is a very exciting time to be alive. The world is beginning to change, and things are only going to speed up from here.



This may feel terrifying for some, and exciting for others.



Many sensitive, empathic, light-beings have struggled their entire lives to fit into the societal model that currently exists on planet earth. This can lead us to feel alone. Like we are a black sheep who does not truly belong.



Remember this...



You are not a misfit.

You are not too sensitive.

Nothing is wrong with you.

Nothing has ever been wrong with you.

And you DO belong here.



Just not in the way society has programmed you to believe.



We are the change-makers and the leaders of a New Way.



We were never meant to fit into the current paradigm, as we came here to be part of the solution to ensure it dissolves over the coming years.



As old systems begin to crumble we will need awake beings stepping up to the plate to support the majority of humanity who are going to be feeling pretty scared and powerless at times.



True leaders do not seek power. They are called by necessity. We are now being called to step up to the plate and let go of whatever has held us back.





Change does not start through externally focused action alone.

Change starts from within.