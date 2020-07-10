© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** Democrats “Black Lives Matter” Hypocrisy Exposed **- Vote REPULICAN 2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • July 10, 2020
** Terry Crews facing backlash for saying Black Lives Matter Shouln’t turn into Black Lives are Better.
** Interviews: Leo Terrell, Dan Bongino, Larry Elder
** Terry Crews defends his statement of unititg with good people, Black or White.
** White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany blasts reporters for not asking about deadly weekend violence
** Loud silence from press on Dem-Run city violence
** Violence surges in Dem-Run cities
** Amid calls to dismantle police, violent crime surges in America’s Dem-Run cities.
** Young kids among those fatally shot over violent July Fourth Weekend
** Weekend of violence in Atlanta, Chicago, and NYC
** Interviews: Leo Terrell, Dan Bongino, Larry Elder
** Terry Crews defends his statement of unititg with good people, Black or White.
** White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany blasts reporters for not asking about deadly weekend violence
** Loud silence from press on Dem-Run city violence
** Violence surges in Dem-Run cities
** Amid calls to dismantle police, violent crime surges in America’s Dem-Run cities.
** Young kids among those fatally shot over violent July Fourth Weekend
** Weekend of violence in Atlanta, Chicago, and NYC
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.