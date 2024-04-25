Create New Account
Inside the WHO Pandemic Treaty with James Roguski
Researcher, author and activist, James Roguski joins us today. James has been investigating the WHO Pandemic Treaty since discovering proposed amendment documents to the Internation Health Regulations in 2022. Since then, James has been doing everything he can to expose the WHO’s hidden agenda.


James Roguski: http://JamesRoguski.substack.com/


Keywords
healthwhopandemic treatyjames roguski

