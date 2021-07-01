© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BOMBSHELL! VAERS SHOWS KIDS GETTING HURT AND KILLED AT A AN EVEN HIGHER RATE THAN ADULTS.
Follow
6
Share
Report
381 views • July 01, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
Of course they will hide the children's injuries and deaths even more. The more sinister the crime, they more they will hide it. More great work by WelcomeTheEagle88.
Of course they will hide the children's injuries and deaths even more. The more sinister the crime, they more they will hide it. More great work by WelcomeTheEagle88.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.