The Club of Rome made up climate change, says Patrick Wood

The Club of Rome made up climate change in 1975, notes Patrick Wood in the new documentary "The Agenda" (2025).

Their purpose for doing this was to create a New World Order.

Carbon dioxide (CO2) makes up only 0.04% of the earth's atmosphere, most of which occurs naturally.

-------

This video clip is from "The Agenda", which is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v6u90s7-the-agenda-their-vision-your-future-2025-full-documentary-oracle-films.html