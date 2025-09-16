The Club of Rome made up climate change, says Patrick Wood

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Club of Rome made up climate change in 1975, notes Patrick Wood in the new documentary "The Agenda" (2025).
Their purpose for doing this was to create a New World Order.
Carbon dioxide (CO2) makes up only 0.04% of the earth's atmosphere, most of which occurs naturally.
This video clip is from "The Agenda", which is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v6u90s7-the-agenda-their-vision-your-future-2025-full-documentary-oracle-films.html