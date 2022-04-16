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SUPPLY CHAIN STATE OF EMERGENCY! - Massive False Flag COMING SOON! - They Want Us On Social Credit!
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11483 views • April 16, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor who is a certified financial planner about the imminent collapse of the supply chain as the global economy shutters and the elites plot to collapse the processing of goods and services (which is already taking place) in order to push people into complete dependency.
It doesn't stop there. With the collapse of the supply chain and the vast dependency that will strike because of it, we will then also see a manufactured shift from the old world order to the new. A social credit system that makes supply chain issues "easy" and "convenient" while ripping away every basic freedom anyone has left and in fact ripping away people's very humanity.
As people fall into a stupor, they get weaker, sicker, more dependent, humanity falls.
In this video we talk about the effects the supply chain collapse will have and how it will effect things like the stock market and economy as well as we see the move towards a new digital system and a collapse of the old centralized system.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com
JOIN US At Flote Fest 2022 In Gause, Texas & Save Money On Your Tickets HERE:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flotefest-2022-tickets-253730132657?aff=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor who is a certified financial planner about the imminent collapse of the supply chain as the global economy shutters and the elites plot to collapse the processing of goods and services (which is already taking place) in order to push people into complete dependency.
It doesn't stop there. With the collapse of the supply chain and the vast dependency that will strike because of it, we will then also see a manufactured shift from the old world order to the new. A social credit system that makes supply chain issues "easy" and "convenient" while ripping away every basic freedom anyone has left and in fact ripping away people's very humanity.
As people fall into a stupor, they get weaker, sicker, more dependent, humanity falls.
In this video we talk about the effects the supply chain collapse will have and how it will effect things like the stock market and economy as well as we see the move towards a new digital system and a collapse of the old centralized system.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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