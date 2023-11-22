Create New Account
'ROBERT KENNEDY JR CONCERNING CIA AND JFK MURDER!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published 16 hours ago

UNFORTUNATELY AMERICANS WILL NEVER KNOW THE COMPLETE TRUTH CONCERNING THE JFK AND RFK ASSASSINATIONS. THE SATANIC NAZI CIA CONTROLS AMERICAS GOVERNMENT AND POLITICIANS. THEY WILL NEVER LET THE TRUTH COME OUT. NOW AMERICANS ARE SO DUMBED DOWN THEY DON'T GIVE A DAMN ABOUT ANYTHING ANYMORE. THE ENEMY IS ALREADY HERE WAITING FOR THE ORDERS TO SLAUGHTER ALL AMERICANS. AMERICANS YOU NEVER WOKEUP AFTER THE JFK, RFK, MLK ASSASSINATIONS. YOU NEVER WOKEUP AFTER RUBY RIDGE, OKLAHOMA CITY, WACO AND 9/11. IT'S NOW TOO LATE BECAUSE AMERICA IS GASPING FOR BREATH AND THE ENEMY IS COMING TO RAPE, ROB AND MURDER YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. THE CRIMINALS HAVE UNLEASHED HELL AND THIS IS ONLY THE BEGINNING...WAKEUP...

