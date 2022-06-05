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Children ‘Walking the Catwalk’ With Drag Queens In Mr. Misster's Gay Bar June 4, 2022
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46 views • June 05, 2022
Parents brought their children to the 21+ gay bar for a daytime 'Child-Friendly' drag event, Saturday, June 4, 2022.
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Children were invited to ‘Walk the Catwalk’ and perform with the drag queens.
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Children were invited to ‘Walk the Catwalk’ and perform with the drag queens.
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