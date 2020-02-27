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#AlexJones - Full Show - #CDC DOESN’T NORMALLY TEST ‘UNKNOWN ORIGIN’ #CORONAVIRUS CASES, ONE TESTED?
The Resistance 1776
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74 views • February 27, 2020
And how many more ‘unknown origin’ cases are there?

The Center for Disease Control typically only tests for Coronavirus if the patient was known to have been in contact with a confirmed case or had visited an epicenter of the virus. So why was this ‘unknown origin’ case tested in California, and how many more like cases are there?

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