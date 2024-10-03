Lebanon's Foreign Minister, says 'Sheikh Nasrallah was killed as soon as the Americans learned of Hezbollah's decision to agree to a ceasefire'

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib: "Sheikh Nasrallah was killed as soon as the Americans learned of Hezbollah's decision to agree to a ceasefire".

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during a meeting with members of Hamas's political bureau in Qatar:

The assassination of leader Ismail Haniyeh was one of the most painful events in my life as he was a guest at my inauguration ceremony. Western countries made false promises to Iran and called on it to exercise restraint in order to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. If "Israel" makes the slightest mistake, it will receive a harsher response from our armed forces.

Lebanon has requested diplomatic assistance from Russia in resolving the conflict in the Middle East, and Moscow is already making "many calls" around the world.

This was stated by Lebanon's ambassador to Russia.

Hezbollah:

We detonated explosive devices against a force from the Golani Brigade that was trying to bypass west of Maroun al-Ras, and we caused deaths and injuries, causing the rest of the force to retreat beyond the “Blue Line”.

Israeli media talked about several aerial evacuate attempts to retrieve casualties among the troops. However, Hezbollah announced yesterday that their AD units are making it hard for Helicopters to get near the airspace of the border.

Lebanese sources: The resistance's strikes have so far thwarted any attempt by the occupation army to advance into Lebanese territory.



BREAKING! Azerbaijani and Russian intelligence services recently together prevented a "provocative threat" from the Americans against a Russian diplomat, reported SVR head Naryshkin.

He did not disclose further details of the incident.

❗️US President Joe Biden has confirmed to Bloomberg that discussions are underway between the United States and Israel regarding a coordinated strike on Iranian oil facilities in southern Iran.

Biden also stated that Israel will not respond to Iran today.

Media sources: 4 soldiers from the occupation army were killed in battles with Hezbollah in Maroun al-Ras, southern Lebanon, this morning.



Al Jazeera, quoting an Iranian official:

"We sent a message to Washington via Qatar, which addressed the situation in the region after our last strike on the Zionist entity, and in which we confirmed the end of the phase of unilateral self-restraint, and that individual self-restraint does not secure the requirements of our national security, and any Israeli attack will be met with an unconventional response that includes the infrastructure."







