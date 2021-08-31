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** GOD’S WRATH HAS BEEN UNLEASHED AGAINST THE HARLOT – AMERICA THE NATION OF SIN ** - InfoWars/Jones/Adams – 29/Aug/2021
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336 views • August 31, 2021
** America is a FAILED STATE… God’s wrath being unleashed to take down a nation of sin… Prepare yourself to walk through the valley of the shadow of death
- America is a nation steeped in sin and the torture of human babies. His wrath is now being unleashed against this nation of sin.. –
- Natural News, Mike Adams – 16/Aug/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=612c5236566e3e765d962047
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-16-america-is-a-failed-state-gods-wrath-being-unleashed-to-take-down-a-nation-of-sin-prepare-yourself.html
-- As the world watched in dismay, the fall of Kabul painted a vivid picture of the crumbling of the United States of America. The US military, hell bent on going “woke” with transgenderism and gays in the military, is utterly unable to protect its own personnel overseas, and has been impotent in protecting the US southern border from a relentless invasion of illegals that are pouring into the country.
The Biden administration is finished. Brain-dead Biden was never anything more than a bobblehead placeholder, and his time in the Oval Office is now coming to a rapid end.
As Biden’s rigged regime is ending, so is the United States of America as a “united” nation. With outrageous levels of fiat currency money printing, the collapse of the rule of law, blatantly rigged elections, government-enforced censorship of conservative views, media-fomented racial animosity, left-wing efforts to defund the police, racist CRT indoctrination in the schools and even a CDC director “doctor” who cannot admit that only women can get pregnant, the once great United States of America has fallen into a pathetic, laughable state of self-mockery and collapse.
The military cannot defend the country, the “President” cannot run the country, the Treasury cannot fund the country and the “science” establishment can’t even bring itself to recommend vitamin D to save the country from a pandemic that was launched by the scientists themselves. The United States government now functions as a terrorist Taliban, waging war against its own people with forced vaccinated, engineered food shortages, massive government looting via money printing, and the designation of anti-lock protesters as terrorists.
There is now no federal government agency that serves any real interest of the public. ATF, DEA, FBI, FDA, CDC, IRS, HHS, DHS and more, they only now exist to enhance their own power by waging war against the very people they claim to represent. The FBI runs the terror plots… the CDC runs the biowarfare attacks… the FDA attacks supplements and CBD… the ATF tries to banish the Second Amendment… the DEA runs the drugs… and HHS, which is supposed to stand for Health and Human Services, has a decidedly anti-human agenda.
Above all, the federal government under imposter Biden now sees the American people as their enemy.
America is a nation steeped in sin and the torture of human babies
Beyond the incredible corruption that now characterizes the US federal government, the United States of America remains steeped in dark, demonic SIN stemming from mass abortions, infanticide, organ harvesting from babies, the transgender indoctrination and mutilation of children, the rejection of God and the embracing of Lucifer across pop culture, censorship attacks on Christians, rejection of the Church and the embracing of depopulation bioweapons on a national scale, disguised as a public health vaccine program.
When churches embrace transgenderism and push vaccines, those churches are serving Satan, not God, and this is the path that most of the mainstream “Christian” churches have chosen. (They will reap the effects of their own divine betrayal soon enough, it seems.)
God is watching. And while God is patient, his patience has clearly run out. His wrath is now being unleashed against this nation of sin, and even those who are not steeped in sin will be swept into the chaos and destruction that has already begun. This means that praying to God is not enough. You must also be prepared for the collapse of civilization as we know it.
Those who are spiritually prepared will be able to walk with God through the valley of the shadow of death (Psalm 23) and fear no evil, for they are prepared both spiritually and physically. Physical preparedness means having food, emergency supplies, self-defense supplies and readiness for the total collapse of food, electricity, telecommunications and the rule of law. Spiritual preparedness means embracing God and practicing faith in His plan for mass awakening, which requires the oblivious masses to witness the wrath of God before they will once again be humbled and then move to reject their sinful ways.
- America is a nation steeped in sin and the torture of human babies. His wrath is now being unleashed against this nation of sin.. –
- Natural News, Mike Adams – 16/Aug/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=612c5236566e3e765d962047
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-16-america-is-a-failed-state-gods-wrath-being-unleashed-to-take-down-a-nation-of-sin-prepare-yourself.html
-- As the world watched in dismay, the fall of Kabul painted a vivid picture of the crumbling of the United States of America. The US military, hell bent on going “woke” with transgenderism and gays in the military, is utterly unable to protect its own personnel overseas, and has been impotent in protecting the US southern border from a relentless invasion of illegals that are pouring into the country.
The Biden administration is finished. Brain-dead Biden was never anything more than a bobblehead placeholder, and his time in the Oval Office is now coming to a rapid end.
As Biden’s rigged regime is ending, so is the United States of America as a “united” nation. With outrageous levels of fiat currency money printing, the collapse of the rule of law, blatantly rigged elections, government-enforced censorship of conservative views, media-fomented racial animosity, left-wing efforts to defund the police, racist CRT indoctrination in the schools and even a CDC director “doctor” who cannot admit that only women can get pregnant, the once great United States of America has fallen into a pathetic, laughable state of self-mockery and collapse.
The military cannot defend the country, the “President” cannot run the country, the Treasury cannot fund the country and the “science” establishment can’t even bring itself to recommend vitamin D to save the country from a pandemic that was launched by the scientists themselves. The United States government now functions as a terrorist Taliban, waging war against its own people with forced vaccinated, engineered food shortages, massive government looting via money printing, and the designation of anti-lock protesters as terrorists.
There is now no federal government agency that serves any real interest of the public. ATF, DEA, FBI, FDA, CDC, IRS, HHS, DHS and more, they only now exist to enhance their own power by waging war against the very people they claim to represent. The FBI runs the terror plots… the CDC runs the biowarfare attacks… the FDA attacks supplements and CBD… the ATF tries to banish the Second Amendment… the DEA runs the drugs… and HHS, which is supposed to stand for Health and Human Services, has a decidedly anti-human agenda.
Above all, the federal government under imposter Biden now sees the American people as their enemy.
America is a nation steeped in sin and the torture of human babies
Beyond the incredible corruption that now characterizes the US federal government, the United States of America remains steeped in dark, demonic SIN stemming from mass abortions, infanticide, organ harvesting from babies, the transgender indoctrination and mutilation of children, the rejection of God and the embracing of Lucifer across pop culture, censorship attacks on Christians, rejection of the Church and the embracing of depopulation bioweapons on a national scale, disguised as a public health vaccine program.
When churches embrace transgenderism and push vaccines, those churches are serving Satan, not God, and this is the path that most of the mainstream “Christian” churches have chosen. (They will reap the effects of their own divine betrayal soon enough, it seems.)
God is watching. And while God is patient, his patience has clearly run out. His wrath is now being unleashed against this nation of sin, and even those who are not steeped in sin will be swept into the chaos and destruction that has already begun. This means that praying to God is not enough. You must also be prepared for the collapse of civilization as we know it.
Those who are spiritually prepared will be able to walk with God through the valley of the shadow of death (Psalm 23) and fear no evil, for they are prepared both spiritually and physically. Physical preparedness means having food, emergency supplies, self-defense supplies and readiness for the total collapse of food, electricity, telecommunications and the rule of law. Spiritual preparedness means embracing God and practicing faith in His plan for mass awakening, which requires the oblivious masses to witness the wrath of God before they will once again be humbled and then move to reject their sinful ways.
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