Burqa Olive Harvest under threat from Zionist Colonists.

Villagers from Burqa, east of Ramallah in the West Bank of Palestine, come together during olive harvest to pick their orchards, but are constantly under attack rom Zionist Colonist thugs, and the Occupation forces. Momen Somrain interviews Ahmad Mufleh (Abu Nidal).
Filmed: 20/10/2024
