Whoever controls the food controls the people | 31-Aug-2022 | www.kla.tv/23474

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The implementation of a planned food supply system is progressing
inexorably in the USA - a new monopolised food industry that is being pushed
forward unnoticed until now. Last but not least, mysterious fires that have
destroyed large food processing factories in Arizona, California, Washington
and many other states in the USA may have something to do with the destruction
of large food processing factories.
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