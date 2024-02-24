Gold Coast Mayor says to his constituents "If you pay peanuts , you get monkeys...right?"





This is after he was questioned about the 3 to 6 percent pay rise all Mayors and Local Councillors in the State of Qld received at Christmas time last year.





Monkey Mayor is now on nearly 300K per year. Since when did you get a pay rise like that?





You know what to do Queenslanders, let's send a very clear message to the monkeys that run our local councils come the March 2024 local elections.





