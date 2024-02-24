Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
If You Pay Peanuts, You Get Monkeys.
channel image
Roobs Flyers
92 Subscribers
15 views
Published Yesterday

Gold Coast Mayor says to his constituents "If you pay peanuts , you get monkeys...right?"


This is after he was questioned about the 3 to 6 percent pay rise all Mayors and Local Councillors in the State of Qld received at Christmas time last year.


Monkey Mayor is now on nearly 300K per year. Since when did you get a pay rise like that?


You know what to do Queenslanders, let's send a very clear message to the monkeys that run our local councils come the March 2024 local elections.


Join Roobs Flyers:


Website - https://roobsflyers.com/


Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers


Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers


Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/


Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08


Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@RoobsAussieFlyers


Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer


Thanks for watching.


All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
australiaqueenslandgold coastcouncil pay risemonkey mayorcouncil electionstom tate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket