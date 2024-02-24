Gold Coast Mayor says to his constituents "If you pay peanuts , you get monkeys...right?"
This is after he was questioned about the 3 to 6 percent pay rise all Mayors and Local Councillors in the State of Qld received at Christmas time last year.
Monkey Mayor is now on nearly 300K per year. Since when did you get a pay rise like that?
You know what to do Queenslanders, let's send a very clear message to the monkeys that run our local councils come the March 2024 local elections.
Join Roobs Flyers:
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@RoobsAussieFlyers
Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer
Thanks for watching.
All Rights Reserved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.