Understanding Nano Emulsion Delivery Systems

Dr. Anna Cabeca: What is nanoemulsion? Chris Shade, PhD: Nano emulsion, like an emulsion, like mayonnaise is an emulsion. Salad dressings are an emulsion. They’re little droplets of fat surrounded by water. So in the Nano emulsion, you have a single layer of the phospholipids and a droplet of oil in the middle. Then we put the oil-soluble nutrients in there, and that could be oil-soluble vitamins, like vitamin D, vitamin K, vitamin E or it could be these plant-based compounds, like the quercetin, luteolin, resveratrol, the Berberine, curcumin, what have you, they all go in there, then same deal. When you hold those that all comes into circulation. So like when we set up a detox, we’ll give the glutathione and liposome, we give you a whole bunch of different phyto compounds, plant-based compounds, to activate cellular machinery of detox, and that'll help kick the toxins out into the blood from the tissues. And at the same time we’re activating liver pathways to grab those toxins from the blood, pull them through the liver, and dump them out with the bile.

Then, after that, you come in with a binder, and pick them all up, because everything is absorbed at the same time, you get this nice coordinated movement of toxins from tissue to blood, to liver, to bile to GI and then a binder to pick them all up.

09/14/2023 - Detox Unleashed: Balancing Hormones with Dr. Christopher Shade - Dr. Anna Cabeca The Girlfriend Doctor: https://youtu.be/9ItrrT0Jl_E?si=YOyWxLChIYwlhpr8