© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HERO PARENTS PASSIONATELY FIGHT TO STOP THE MASK ABUSE; FRANKLIN COUNTY TENNESSEE PROTESTS
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • August 17, 2021
My heart goes out to every parent who spoke for their children at this meeting. Masks are used to prevent a doctor's spit from going into a patient's wounds or a construction site, not to prevent infection. NO VIRUS HAS EVER BEEN ISOLATED. Please watch FREEDOM TALK: INTERVIEW WITH DR. THOMAS COWAN, DR. STEFAN LANKA AND DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN https://www.bitchute.com/video/FCaw7oc0G25P/ It's past due to wake up, folks. Our brothers and sisters in Australia are being caged and abused. THINK IT WON'T HAPPEN HERE !? Yes, it will if we don't fight back now. The stupid masked parents are complying with the enemy and will ask for forgiveness one day. It is up to each of us to decide whether they deserve our forgiveness. The U.S. Israeli government and the dirty Rothschild inbred bloodline have been controlling all of us for a century. We will all be caged unless we HANG THE ROTHSCHILD BLOODLINE AND EVERY COMPLICIT PRICK, including the brainwashed and manipulated - and yes, STUPID - parents wearing the masks at this meeting. They are fools.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.