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COVID-19 PLANDEMIC: There Is No "New" Virus. This Is Bill Gates "Event 201" Drill Training Exercise.
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65 views • April 23, 2020
Was There Foreknowledge of the Plandemic? - Questions For Corbett - https://www.bitchute.com/video/AD0NR_NZlNc/ -- The Event 201 scenario - https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/scenario.html
Want to beat the COVID-19 Plandemic? Martial Law? Depression?
We locally beat "Swine Flu" last time and we can beat this today!
When the media makes a topic okay for everyone to talk about?
Your neighbors will take your info to talk better with each other!
We may save 100,000 from "The Flu" and kill 10 million with "The Depression".
Or...
* Global 2020 COVID-19 Plandemic Response Plan *
Polite patriotic men worldwide help other men man-up and women and children chill-out so neighbors locally respect and talk well offline and teach kids to. It's happening naturally now with this "crisis" since people want to be nicer in case they need each other. And for people who can locally handle risks, cops and critics? A simple plan that always works:
How To Truth Action - (7 mins) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/74qaKCMNwtje/
CBC News Covers TTS - https://youtu.be/4VSKC1Fu5Ys
Vaccine Exemptions - http://vran.org
Free Corona Virus Song: "WHO Shot Ya?" - https://www.bitchute.com/video/fVMtgBqHOPr4/
MEN. CAN. WORLDWIDE. - http://manfowars.com/index.html
The Offline Info War: Can Polite Patriots Beat Junk Mail?
https://archive.org/details/coronavirusquestions21mar20v121mar20pdf
Small Groups Use Masks and Hand Sanitizer to Share?
Locally Locked In Solitary? Allowed One Hour Outside?
Leave These In Mailboxes? On Windshields? In Hands?
Bring Cameras As Media Allowed To Go Out and Report?
Small flyers easy to accept about corona virus, trans kids and polite patriotism. Locally help neighbors think for themselves in non-threatening ways if they want to research on their own first. 8 per black and white 8.5" x 11" page. MS PowerPoint copies to change content. Print and cut cheaply. Locally share everywhere. Polite patriots can post ads for local meetings, enjoy a meal, speak freely, become friends, feel like acting, use meet and greet tables to discuss with neighbors and share posters, flyers and DVD's to get better people, places to live, politicians and results.
Do people worldwide want men to lead? See: Fight Club (1 min) - https://youtu.be/U7VBR9F2H6Y
Cheers,
BK
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/manfowars
Email / E-Transfer: [email protected]
Direct Deposit: Trans: 30582 . Inst: 004 . Acct: 6062898
Contact: BK @ 647-781-1580
COVID-19 Response Consulting: $20/hr
YouTube (Censored) - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSt2Hjazf2dnb0UJF5fD1JA
Brighteon (?) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/manfowarsdotcom
Bitchute (?) - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/manfowarscom/
GAB Social Media (?) - https://gab.com/ManFoWars
ManFoWars.com 100% HD Video Proof: Millions of diverse people publicly agree offline they like being ignored or sh*t on acting rude and want to stop. Or, are super-nice if we're serious about it. This proves men can help neighbors with this worldwide.
COVID-19 Operations: Hundreds of free raw videos to use from before and after March 2020 in Toronto, Canada, proving polite patriotic offline manpower is an essential service worldwide. Seeking major financial support to take this mainstream to help men locally help everyone. Or, I get some, document proof, then don't bother individuals about it to not lose self-respect or take others.
Or? "DO NOT talk about Fight Club!" in mixed or mixed-up company.
After? Men have to. Or? They suck at it. Or? Everyone respects them.
Do most people want nice men to locally help people respect and talk well? Stop many acting rude and sketchy near people they know until they can't talk? Then strangers to make everyone do it? Film it while saying it and they do to prove it? Show they like being ignored and want to stop? To help old ladies cross the street? Stop them getting mugged for their groceries? Help with "The Purge" since after cops it's men then women and kids? The answers are yes. Will they get it? It's possible. Sure? Yes.
Sample Allegorical Inspiration: 1) 2Pac - Street Fame - https://youtu.be/9U779qwr_fo - 2) Coldplay - Talk - https://youtu.be/EH9meoWmAOM - 3) WATCH: High School Wrestler Pins Alleged Kidnapper to Ground for Police - March 29, 2020 - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/29/watch-high-school-wrestler-pins-alleged-kidnapper-ground-police/ - 4) Coldplay - Speed Of Sound - https://youtu.be/0k_1kvDh2UA - 5) Bob Marley - Could You Be Loved? - https://youtu.be/Mm7muPjevik
* Great COVID-19 News *
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rongibson/
https://www.naturalnews.com/
https://banned.video/
https://www.newswars.com/
https://pressfortruth.ca/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
https://www.breitbart.com/
https://www.rebelnews.com/
https://www.spencerfernando.com/
https://www.zerohedge.com/
https://www.henrymakow.com/
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/
https://cuttingthroughthematrix.com/
https://massresistance.org/
Want to beat the COVID-19 Plandemic? Martial Law? Depression?
We locally beat "Swine Flu" last time and we can beat this today!
When the media makes a topic okay for everyone to talk about?
Your neighbors will take your info to talk better with each other!
We may save 100,000 from "The Flu" and kill 10 million with "The Depression".
Or...
* Global 2020 COVID-19 Plandemic Response Plan *
Polite patriotic men worldwide help other men man-up and women and children chill-out so neighbors locally respect and talk well offline and teach kids to. It's happening naturally now with this "crisis" since people want to be nicer in case they need each other. And for people who can locally handle risks, cops and critics? A simple plan that always works:
How To Truth Action - (7 mins) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/74qaKCMNwtje/
CBC News Covers TTS - https://youtu.be/4VSKC1Fu5Ys
Vaccine Exemptions - http://vran.org
Free Corona Virus Song: "WHO Shot Ya?" - https://www.bitchute.com/video/fVMtgBqHOPr4/
MEN. CAN. WORLDWIDE. - http://manfowars.com/index.html
The Offline Info War: Can Polite Patriots Beat Junk Mail?
https://archive.org/details/coronavirusquestions21mar20v121mar20pdf
Small Groups Use Masks and Hand Sanitizer to Share?
Locally Locked In Solitary? Allowed One Hour Outside?
Leave These In Mailboxes? On Windshields? In Hands?
Bring Cameras As Media Allowed To Go Out and Report?
Small flyers easy to accept about corona virus, trans kids and polite patriotism. Locally help neighbors think for themselves in non-threatening ways if they want to research on their own first. 8 per black and white 8.5" x 11" page. MS PowerPoint copies to change content. Print and cut cheaply. Locally share everywhere. Polite patriots can post ads for local meetings, enjoy a meal, speak freely, become friends, feel like acting, use meet and greet tables to discuss with neighbors and share posters, flyers and DVD's to get better people, places to live, politicians and results.
Do people worldwide want men to lead? See: Fight Club (1 min) - https://youtu.be/U7VBR9F2H6Y
Cheers,
BK
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/manfowars
Email / E-Transfer: [email protected]
Direct Deposit: Trans: 30582 . Inst: 004 . Acct: 6062898
Contact: BK @ 647-781-1580
COVID-19 Response Consulting: $20/hr
YouTube (Censored) - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSt2Hjazf2dnb0UJF5fD1JA
Brighteon (?) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/manfowarsdotcom
Bitchute (?) - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/manfowarscom/
GAB Social Media (?) - https://gab.com/ManFoWars
ManFoWars.com 100% HD Video Proof: Millions of diverse people publicly agree offline they like being ignored or sh*t on acting rude and want to stop. Or, are super-nice if we're serious about it. This proves men can help neighbors with this worldwide.
COVID-19 Operations: Hundreds of free raw videos to use from before and after March 2020 in Toronto, Canada, proving polite patriotic offline manpower is an essential service worldwide. Seeking major financial support to take this mainstream to help men locally help everyone. Or, I get some, document proof, then don't bother individuals about it to not lose self-respect or take others.
Or? "DO NOT talk about Fight Club!" in mixed or mixed-up company.
After? Men have to. Or? They suck at it. Or? Everyone respects them.
Do most people want nice men to locally help people respect and talk well? Stop many acting rude and sketchy near people they know until they can't talk? Then strangers to make everyone do it? Film it while saying it and they do to prove it? Show they like being ignored and want to stop? To help old ladies cross the street? Stop them getting mugged for their groceries? Help with "The Purge" since after cops it's men then women and kids? The answers are yes. Will they get it? It's possible. Sure? Yes.
Sample Allegorical Inspiration: 1) 2Pac - Street Fame - https://youtu.be/9U779qwr_fo - 2) Coldplay - Talk - https://youtu.be/EH9meoWmAOM - 3) WATCH: High School Wrestler Pins Alleged Kidnapper to Ground for Police - March 29, 2020 - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/29/watch-high-school-wrestler-pins-alleged-kidnapper-ground-police/ - 4) Coldplay - Speed Of Sound - https://youtu.be/0k_1kvDh2UA - 5) Bob Marley - Could You Be Loved? - https://youtu.be/Mm7muPjevik
* Great COVID-19 News *
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rongibson/
https://www.naturalnews.com/
https://banned.video/
https://www.newswars.com/
https://pressfortruth.ca/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
https://www.breitbart.com/
https://www.rebelnews.com/
https://www.spencerfernando.com/
https://www.zerohedge.com/
https://www.henrymakow.com/
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/
https://cuttingthroughthematrix.com/
https://massresistance.org/
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