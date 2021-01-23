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Operation Trust
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100 views • January 23, 2021
Operation Trust was a counterintelligence operation of the State Political Directorate of the Soviet Union. The operation, which was set up by GPU's predecessor Cheka, ran from 1921 to 1926, set up a fake anti-Bolshevik resistance organization, "Monarchist Union of Central Russia", MUCR, in order to help the OGPU identify real monarchists and anti-Bolsheviks. The created front company was called the Moscow Municipal Credit Association.

Nothing NEW under the Sun.....

‘Q-Anon’ Bears Striking Resemblance to Bolshevik Psy-Op From 1920s Known As ‘Operation Trust’ :
http://www.renegadetribune.com/q-anon-bears-striking-resemblance-to-bolshevik-psy-op-from-1920s-known-as-operation-trust/

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJlvYO-YhLA
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q-anonbolshevikschekaoperation trustmonarchist union of central russia
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