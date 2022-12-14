PATRIOT GAMES | Episode 16: Still in the Fight

Catherine Engelbrecht joins Patriot Games to discuss the blowback from our adventure in prison, the fight in Arizona, and the nonsense that is the Republican National Committee.
Since this episode was filmed, voters in Mohave County, Arizona, sued Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County for using illegal software and process to disenfranchise the voters across the rest of Arizona.
Read the True the Vote Statement on the lawsuit.
https://www.truethevote.org/statement-mohave-county-voters-lawsuit/
Source: https://rumble.com/v20n8vu-episode-16-still-in-the-fight.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=16
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.