PATRIOT GAMES | Episode 16: Still in the Fight

Catherine Engelbrecht joins Patriot Games to discuss the blowback from our adventure in prison, the fight in Arizona, and the nonsense that is the Republican National Committee.

Since this episode was filmed, voters in Mohave County, Arizona, sued Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County for using illegal software and process to disenfranchise the voters across the rest of Arizona.

Read the True the Vote Statement on the lawsuit.

https://www.truethevote.org/statement-mohave-county-voters-lawsuit/





Source: https://rumble.com/v20n8vu-episode-16-still-in-the-fight.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=16