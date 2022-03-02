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UNN Canada Episode 12 - Special Report: The Convoy For Freedom
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50 views • March 02, 2022
UNN Canada features an in-depth look at the Canadian Convoy To Ottawa and the Freedom movement it has ignited. We’ll share how over 100,000 truckers coast to coast have created a feeling of patriotic pride like nothing Canada has seen before. We’ll look at how Trudeau and the Liberal government are responding. The vile lack of integrity from the mainstream media, the record-breaking Go-Fund-Me campaign, and the impact this Canadian-made movement is having around the world.
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