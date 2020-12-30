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Talkers vs. Doers
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13 views • December 30, 2020
How people look at Obama vs. how they look at Trump. The difference between style and substance. Between Practical vs.Utopian. How Democrats care only about style, only about intentions, and have little regard for results, or for horrific human costs on the way to their cherished Utopia. How we have done great damage to our people, and our society, in our response to COVID.
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