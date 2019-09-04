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World Shocked By Trump Administration's Plan To Spy On All Americans, Confiscate Guns
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324 views • September 04, 2019
The Trump administration is considering launching a social credit score-style system in coordination with Big Tech that would use spy data collected from Amazon, Google and Apple devices to determine whether or not an individual can own a gun.
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