Dedollarization | The President of the State of Eritrea to Vladimir Putin, “They Are Printing Money. They Are Not Manufacturing Anything At All. This Has Been of One of Their Weapons Globally - The Monetary System." - July 28th 2023

On July 28th 2023, President of the State of Eritrea Isaias Afwerki Met with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Said, “They are printing money. They are not manufacturing anything at all. This has been one of their weapons globally - the monetary system.” “We need a new financial architecture globally. Not controlled by other currencies.” Officially the State of Eritrea, is a country in the Horn of Africa region of Eastern Africa, with its capital and largest city at Asmara.

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What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content

What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content

The ReAwaken America Tour Builds Momentum As It Heads Las Vegas Nevada (August 25th & 26th) | Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America

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