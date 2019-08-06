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Petey Pablo ++++ Raise Up 18+ Explicit Lyrics
Operation Uplift
Operation Uplift
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11 views • August 06, 2019
I was born in TEXAS, but I grew up in North Carolina. The area where I lived, Wake-Durham Counties had a Black American MJORITY.
At 13% of the population of the USA, large numbers of White Americans know next to nothing about Black Americans. I cannot fault them for this, but I do find it a shame, because they are MISSING OUT on one of the "Precious Gems" of Americana, The gifts that Black America has given to the World.
Chief among these is popular music.
Any and all forms of popular music have a Black American Genesis, with the two exceptions being heavy metal, invented by Black Sabbath, and modern heavy metal which was invented by an Irish Black Man named Phil Lynot, with his band Thin Lizzy.
Anyway, I learned the "Right Way To Rock" from Black Americans. I really feel sorry for the majority of White Americans whose exposure to Black Americans is so limited.
Anyhoo, among Black Americans, there is an elitist click outside of the South who call Southern Black Americans "geechys" This is NOT a term of endearment.
Simply put, Petey Pablo is TOO REAL of an AMERICAN BLACK MAN for many American Black People.
Wrap Yer Mind around THAT!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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