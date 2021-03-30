© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Harvey Risch FDA and CDC Ignored Cheap, Effective COVID Treatments to Benefit Big Pharma
Follow
0
Share
Report
86 views • March 30, 2021
HCQ Harvey Risch FDA and CDC Ignored Cheap, Effective COVID Treatments to Benefit Big Pharma
Vitamin D3 FDA and NIH disparaged HCQ and Ivermectin for the same reason. New University of Chicago study highlights effectiveness of vitamin D3, vitamin C, over the counter drungs, Vaccine
Vitamin D3 FDA and NIH disparaged HCQ and Ivermectin for the same reason. New University of Chicago study highlights effectiveness of vitamin D3, vitamin C, over the counter drungs, Vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.