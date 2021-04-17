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Alison McDowell: In The Great Reset's New World Empire, Humans Have Become Minable Commodity
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132 views • April 17, 2021
Alison McDowell discusses the Fourth Industrial Revolution's (Great Reset) goals of a post-human and transhumanist world. The powers of global financial capital seek to create a mechanized planetary computer using blockchain technologies, digital identities, sensor networks, AI, AR, geofencing, human capital bonds, and so forth to classify, tag, track, tokenize, gamify, and commodify all natural non-synthetic life. Humans have become the minable commodity.
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Website https://wrenchinthegears.com
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About Alison McDowell
Alison McDowell – activist and independent researcher from Philadelphia has being extensively bringing to the surface for years now the harsh reality of what the likes of the World Economic Forum, Agenda 21 and the Fourth Industrial Revolution has mapped out for the global population.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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🌐 G&E Website http://guadalajarageopolitics.com/
▶️ Odysee https://odysee.com/@GeopoliticsAndEmpire:f
▶️ BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/geopoliticsandempire/
▶️ Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/geopoliticsandempire
▶️ Minds https://www.minds.com/GeopoliticsAndEmpire/
🎵 SoundCloud https://soundcloud.com/geopoliticsandempire
🎵 Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/guadalajara-geopolitics-institute/id1003465597
🎵 Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/5bcq6ELvF6gMqFUB9ytHa8
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
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Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Website
Website https://wrenchinthegears.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/Philly852
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQdN0TfBHaXbDF5EDEgglfQ
Telegram https://t.me/wrenchinthegears
About Alison McDowell
Alison McDowell – activist and independent researcher from Philadelphia has being extensively bringing to the surface for years now the harsh reality of what the likes of the World Economic Forum, Agenda 21 and the Fourth Industrial Revolution has mapped out for the global population.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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