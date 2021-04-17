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Alison McDowell: In The Great Reset's New World Empire, Humans Have Become Minable Commodity
Geopolitics & Empire
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Alison McDowell discusses the Fourth Industrial Revolution's (Great Reset) goals of a post-human and transhumanist world. The powers of global financial capital seek to create a mechanized planetary computer using blockchain technologies, digital identities, sensor networks, AI, AR, geofencing, human capital bonds, and so forth to classify, tag, track, tokenize, gamify, and commodify all natural non-synthetic life. Humans have become the minable commodity.

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About Alison McDowell
Alison McDowell – activist and independent researcher from Philadelphia has being extensively bringing to the surface for years now the harsh reality of what the likes of the World Economic Forum, Agenda 21 and the Fourth Industrial Revolution has mapped out for the global population.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
censorshipblockchainbig techcommunismgoogleaicryptoapocalypsefascismdarpamicrosofttechnocracybill gatesdystopiavrdigital idfourth industrial revolutionarklaus schwabgreat resetbiosecurityvaccine passport
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