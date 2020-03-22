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Add this to your exercise routine to toughen your body. Fort Wayne Fitness Blog
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24 views • March 22, 2020
I was given a heavybag from one of my computer clients who is a Grandmaster in Taekwondo three years ago. It sat in my garage going unused for many reasons. Last year, it was finally hung it up outside on a tree limb because there is no room for it in the garage. It was placed higher than normal
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