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Brazilian President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
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7 views • July 07, 2020
Jair Bolsonaro, the president of Brazil, has tested positive for coronavirus.
Bolsonaro has repeatedly down played the severity of the virus calling it “a little flu” and when asked what he would say to Brazilians who have suffered from the pandemic, he said death is “everyone’s destiny.” Read more here: https://fxn.ws/2VUE6lo
Bolsonaro has repeatedly down played the severity of the virus calling it “a little flu” and when asked what he would say to Brazilians who have suffered from the pandemic, he said death is “everyone’s destiny.” Read more here: https://fxn.ws/2VUE6lo
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