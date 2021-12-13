© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worst Inflation in US History Is About to Get Much Worse!
Follow
0
Share
Report
190 views • December 13, 2021
Peter Schiff and Tucker Carlson discuss how 2021 real inflation rate was the worst in US history and why it's about to get much worse. Housing prices are soaring, production is tanking, energy prices are surging, and the cost of living is far outpacing wage growth.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/XieCU6qKVTs
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/XieCU6qKVTs
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.