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Setting up a Basic Indoor Grow Room
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1556 views • September 28, 2019
Much like the garden outside growing indoors does not have to be complex nor expensive. In order to enjoy gardening inside you will need three things, Soil, Light and Seeds.
What is the best potting mix
What kind of light do you need to grow food indoors
What kinds of plants can you grow during the winter
What is the best potting mix
What kind of light do you need to grow food indoors
What kinds of plants can you grow during the winter
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